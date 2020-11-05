The Joint Transportation, Highway, & Public Works Committee will conduct a legislative public hearing Friday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. for the Capital Region (Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public hearings – commonly referred to as the annual DOTD ‘Road Show’ - will be conducted virtually through Zoom. The purpose of the hearing is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2021-2022.
Information to join the Zoom meeting will be posted at the below link prior to the date of the public hearing:
http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/Inside_LaDOTD/Divisions/Multimodal/Transportation_Planning/Highway_Priority/Pages/default.aspx
Each DOTD District will host its own virtual Road Show to allow legislators, other elected officials, DOTD representatives and the general public to discuss and obtain information about construction projects in the preliminary FY 21-22 Highway Priority Program and how those projects will affect each area of the state.
All those interested are invited to join the virtual Road Show, and will be afforded the opportunity to express their views. Oral testimony may be supplemented by presenting important facts and documentation in writing. Written statements and comments should be handed to the committee conducting the hearing, or mailed to the following address, postmarked within 45 calendar days following the hearing:
