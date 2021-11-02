Holy Family School rocked their first post-pandemic Bear Fair October 29 and 30. The previous Bear Fair was held in the spring of 2019. Principal Alise Ashford made the decision to hold the fair during the fall season “due to COVID keeping us from having one the past two years and wanting to bring our community back together for a fun time with family and friends.”
Joyful whoops could be heard echoing through the neighborhood Friday and Saturday as attendees bought tickets to several rides on site including the Soarin’ ride that allowed riders to mimic a Superman position for flight, a large Ferris wheel, Rock it—a large pendulum that inverted riders at one point of the ride, Fire Ball—a circular track suspended in the air where riders turned upside-down and many more.
Fair favorites like funnel cakes and cotton candy filled the street with the smell of sweetness. Other food on site included mini donuts, fried chicken and sausage. Don Rich and the Rougarou II band rocked a stage by the gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Other musical guests over the weekend were DJ Coozan, Rae and the Soul Shakers and Louisiana Band.
The Silent Auction took place Friday and Saturday and ended in the early afternoon, while the live auction began at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Keeping with the theme of the fall season, this year’s comeback celebration was dubbed, “Holy Family Bear Scare Fair.” However, the school will also hold a Bear Fair celebration at its normal springtime slot, during lent, this school year. The 2022 Spring Fair will begin April 1. The tradition of an annual fair has been part of the Holy Family School for over 50 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.