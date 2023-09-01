(UNFILTERED WITH KIRAN) PORT ALLEN —- Opening weekend for high school football in West Baton Rouge Parish was interrupted with two people shot.
One person died, 16-yr-old Ja'Kobe Queen, a sophomore at Brusly High. The other person shot was Brasia Davis, 28, who was hit in the arm and transported to a hospital. Davis is a Port Allen resident.
Officials say it was around 8:30pm when the shooting happened at Guy Otwell Stadium during halftime.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting while multiple ambulances and air med also responded to the scene.
Witnesses say there was an argument and then the crowd heard several gunshots.
No further details have been provided on the actual shooting just yet.
