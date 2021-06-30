Veterinarian Dr. Gordon J. Pirie was recently recognized by his alma mater Texas A & M for the 2020 Outstanding Alumni Award along with eight other honorees out of about 8,000 people. It was there he received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree in August 1971. However, his story starts in West Baton Rouge where he grew up.
Pirie’s youthful summers were spent working on the Camp Cattle Farm owned by Harold Morris. This experience prompted his desire to become a veterinarian. The Cattle Farm property which was located at the corner of N. River Road and Section Road in Port Allen is now part of the Sugar Cane Farm still in the Morris family.
Dr. Pirie helped Dr. David Baker, the official Veterinarian for Mike the Tiger, choose Mike VI from Indiana and after Mike VI was diagnosed with cancer, Pirie assisted again in choosing Mike VII from a sanctuary in Florida. “He’s a celebrity animal [who] represents the University [Louisiana State] and the state of Louisiana—he’s quite important.”
While Baker makes the final decision, Pirie’s 50 years of experience working with tigers helped him have a say in the selection. Pirie attended Devall Elementary and Junior High and graduated from Port Allen High School in 1964. Pirie said his classmates at PAHS were a huge part of how he turned out, saying the group was honorable, with high integrity.
“I remember being a country boy, running barefoot down gravel country roads.” Pirie said, and he wants to make sure children from his hometown feel motivation to achieve greatness, “Don’t give up, don’t say ‘I can’t do that.’ If I can do it, anyone can.”
After retiring from many years practicing at his Baker Animal Hospital as a companion and exotic pet practitioner, he worked as an adjunct assistant professor at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and as the staff veterinarian at the Baton Rouge Zoo. He retired from both positions in February 2021.
Since retirement, he has received calls from zoos needing help. He assisted in delivering a calf from a giraffe about six weeks ago and continues to help consult with exotic animal veterinarians.
“I have absolutely loved my job and working with endangered animals.” There was a clouded leopard cub the keepers brought to him once, he recalled, and the mother had rejected it. He was nearly dead, but Pirie saw one blip of a heartbeat near the animal’s ribcage. The cub was revived, “Last I heard, he [the cub] had sired one-tenth of the world’s population of clouded leopards in captivity.”
In retirement, Dr. Pirie plans to see more of the world. Traveling is a favorite pastime, especially learning about the history of the places he visits. “If I hadn’t been a vet, I would have been a history teacher," he said.
Some of his recent travels include: Jordan, Israel, France, Austria, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Russian, Belarus, Poland, Lithuania, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Scotland, England, Ireland, Wales, and more. Pirie and his wife Nanette have supported veterinary student mission trips to Honduras for many years.
Pirie’s other achievements include Louisiana Veterinarian of the Year in 1991, City of Baker Citizen of the year in 2001, was twice named City of Baker Business of the year and awarded keys to the city of Baker after his retirement from his private practice in 2016. He also is a long time member and ruling elder at the West Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church in Port Allen.
Dr. Pirie said, “Hopefully my life and career can be an example of how a young country kid from humble beginnings can achieve success in life by being willing to work hard academically and stay out of trouble. My hope is that being selected as Outstanding Alumnus of the Year from a great university would give encouragement to all young people to follow your dreams and make them a reality.”
