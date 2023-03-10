The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department stopped the illegal import of multiple schedule two narcotic substances: methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
According to a press release from the WBR Sheriff’s Department, parish inmate Dervell Barnes, 36, planned to receive contraband from James Gianelloni, 45, and Kardell Samuel, 20. All accused persons are now in custody.
West Baton Rouge Parish Jail gave the department information leading to the investigation and arrest on March 7. Arrests were made the following day.
Deputies seized 108 grams of methamphetamine and 46 buprenorphine (Suboxone) sublingual strips. Gianelloni and Samuel received charges for possession with intent to distribute the schedule two narcotics as well as conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. Barnes was charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.
Methamphetamine is manufactured from household products and Suboxone is a legal medication that can be used to treat narcotic dependence when prescribed and taken under the care of a physician.
The WBR Sheriff’s department also linked these suspects to a Baton Rouge location; narcotics detectives informed Baton Rouge Police Department.
Thereafter, BRPD conducted a search warrant and seized four and a half pounds of marijuana and four firearms from the property. Two of the firearms were stolen. Another arrest was made at that property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.