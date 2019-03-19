An unloaded dump trick hit the southbound Intracoastal Waterway this afternoon, according to secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development Dr. Shawn Wilson. The right lane of the southbound bridge is currently closed.
The collision caused severe damage to the bridge, separating the girder from the deck. Emergency expenditures have been authorized for repairs, he said. DOTD is investigating the possibility of doing joint repairs during the closure.
The truck hit the bridge as it passed underneath on Northline Road with the bed of the truck raised.
This story will be updated as information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.