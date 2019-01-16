Vandals caused $10,000 in damage after taking equipment on a joyride at the incomplete Sid Richardson connector, according to Parish officials.
Earlier this month, vandals made their way to the isolated, limestone road to get in equipment, including an offroad dump truck and excavator, WBR Chief Administrative Officer Jason Manola said. The vandals dug close to a number of pipelines, he continued.
One machine got stuck and an attempt was made to dig it out with another piece of equipment, Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said.
“I’m glad nobody got hurt, which is the main thing, but they did some serious damage to the equipment,” Berthelot said.
Hendricks Construction is beginning to wrap up the project, which was expected to be finished Jan. 24. The contractor is now taking additional precautions and procedures to ensure the equipment is secured each evening, Manola said.
The $2 million project will connect Sid Richardson Road to La. Hwy. 1148 and serve as an evacuation route. It will undergo a waiting period before it will be overlayed with asphalt. It is expected to be complete around March, Berthelot said.
