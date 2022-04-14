Blazing Star Lodge #212 F.& A.M. of Port Allen in conjunction with the Masonic Learning Center of Louisiana is currently accepting applications for new students in its Dyslexia Training Program. This program is for children in 3rd through 5th grades, in public, private, home, or virtual schools, who struggle with Dyslexia. Classes will begin with the 2022-2023 year, and space is limited. All applications must be in by June 1, 2022 to ensure time for proper testing and screening through the qualification process. Classes will be after school, and parents are responsible for transportation to and from class. This program is provided to the student at ZERO COST to the parent, or guardian for testing, materials and instructions. Students may inquire, even though, they have not been diagnosed as dyslexic
The Dyslexia Training Program is a multi-sensory program of instruction the emphasizes phonics and is taught by a teacher/facilitator to classes of limited size using a number of teaching aids including video recordings, workbooks, writing frames, linkage paper, three-dimensional letters, flash cards, wall charts, dictionaries, and other items.
The primary program consists of 350 hours of classroom time which is conducted one (1) hour per day, (5) five days per week, excluding holidays In order that the students may all be age-appropriate and comply with the elements of the disorder, we accept only those children who are in grades 4,5, or 6; who have not yet attained the age of 13; who are free of other impeding conditions; and who have a full-scale I.Q. of at least 90 as determined by the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children, 3rd Edition. There is also a 160-hour program for students in the 7th grade through 11th grade. Each class will be conducted by a teacher/facilitator who is certified to teach in Louisiana. Classes will be held at the West Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church, 640 Florida Street, Port Allen, LA. For more information, or to apply for this program, please visit www.la-mason.com/dyslexia-program-information or send email to dyslexia@la-mason.com
