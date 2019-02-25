The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved an agreement between Entergy Louisiana and Eagle Solar Group last week to purchase the output of the solar plant slated for construction in West Baton Rouge.
The 50-megawatt solar plant will be one of the largest solar facilities in Louisiana once constructed.The facility will be located on 560 acres of land off of Rosedale Road near Port Allen. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2019 and the facility is scheduled to be in commercial operation by March 2020.
The plant will offset the equivalent of nearly 19,000 passenger vehicles’ emissions in one year, according to Entergy Louisiana.
Construction of the plant will generate approximately 350 jobs and bring roughly $6.4 million in tax revenue to the region over the next 30 years, according to Eagle Solar. Eagle Solar has also committed to allocating a percentage of their investment for donations to local charitable community organizations.
Eagle Solar Group eyed properties in parishes around the state before landing on the West Side. In a previous interview, Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot said the low impact of the project on the environment, traffic, and schools appealed to him and other parish leaders. The boost in sales tax revenue generated from the project will benefit the WBR Fire District, local schools and Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a win for customers of Entergy Louisiana and a win for the environment,” Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, said. “Our generating portfolio is among the cleanest in the nation. Entergy's CO2 emission rate is the fourth lowest among the top 20 power producers. This 20-year agreement is one more step in our commitment to look to renewable energy resources to offer our customers clean, reliable and economic energy.”
The project was approved by the West Baton Rouge Parish Council, School Board, and Sheriff nearly two years ago.
