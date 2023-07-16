In a veto last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards restored funds slashed from early childhood education.
Edwards’s decision funneled $7.5 million back into the program, which covers education for children 0-3.
The governor’s move came in response to a decision by Louisiana Republican House leadership to cut funds from the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP).
Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, proposed the amendment to the budget proposal to cut funding for the program, which helps low-income families access childcare where they work or attend school.
The cuts came the same day early childhood care and education advocates appeared at the State Capitol for Early Ed Day festivities.
According to Libbie Sonnier, executive director for the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, many children from low-income households do not have access to programs for the 0-3 age bracket – the most crucial years in the developmental process.
Children who do not start kindergarten until they are 5 or 6 usually trail those who have had an earlier start on education,
Those who start later are also more likely to struggle academically and eventually drop out of school.
Last year, District Attorney Tony Clayton said that increased funding of early childhood education could lead the state onto a path that would improve school test scores, curb the dropout rate and significantly reduce the crime rate.
“If you look at other first-world countries – Singapore, for example – you’ll see that the higher the level of education, the lower level you have for crime,” he said. “Once we figure that out, we will have figured out this matrix.”
The Ready Louisiana Coalition – a bipartisan group of 120 organizations, including chambers of commerce, civic organizations, businesses, and advocacy organizations – is urging lawmakers to restore the funds.
The coalition represents more than 1 million people in Louisiana’s workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.