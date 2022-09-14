BATON ROUGE– The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has started reporting additional demographic data for Louisiana monkeypox patients on the LDH monkeypox dashboard. These demographic data show striking racial disparities: Nearly 60% of monkeypox cases in Louisiana have occurred among Black Louisianans, and about 27% have occurred among white Louisianans.
Among the cases included in today’s demographic analysis, approximately 95% have occurred in males.
Going forward, demographic data, including age, gender, race and ethnicity, among monkeypox patients will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.
New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the national monkeypox outbreak is disproportionately affecting minorities in America. The data, collected from 43 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico between May 17 and July 22 show that Black people make up 12% of the population but 26% of all monkeypox cases, while Hispanic people accounted for 19% of the population and 28% of all cases.
So, while those groups make up about a third of the U.S. population, they account for more than half of the cases.
With equity in mind, LDH has prioritized awareness-raising, targeted communications to at-risk groups, and partnerships with trusted local providers and community organizations to help identify and remove barriers, share critical information and organize vaccination events in trusted venues. The Department has developed and continues to update and build out its toolkit for partners, with communications assets in multiple languages; continues its advertising campaign on dating apps and social media platforms that serve LGBTQ people in Louisiana; and continues regular community partner calls and briefings.
People most commonly get monkeypox through close and sustained skin-to-skin contact, including but not limited to intimate and sexual contact. The virus can also spread through contact with body fluids such as saliva or fluid from the lesions of infected individuals or by touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.
