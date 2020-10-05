West Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters, Corey Caillouet Passantino, announces that early voting for the November 3, 2020 open primary/presidential/congressional election will be held in the Registrar of Voters Office located in the courthouse annex building, 883 7th st., suite A, Port Allen beginning on Friday, October 16, 2020 and ending on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 (excluding Sundays). Hours for early voting are 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. each day.
Following the court ordered emergency election plan, early voting has been extended by three days - adding Friday, October 16, Saturday, October 17 and Monday, October 19. Early voting hours have also been extended to begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 7:00 p.m.
Masks and face coverings are strongly encouraged at all polling places, including early voting but are not required with the state mandate.
“We have several measures in place to ensure safety while standing in line as well as voting, such as social distance markers, partitions between machines, hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, and frequent sanitation and cleaning of voting machines,” Passantino said.
“This will be a rather long ballot this election, including several Proposed Constitutional Amendments, so voters are encouraged to view their sample ballot prior to voting.”
Sample ballots as well as the Proposed Constitutional Amendments are available at the Registrar’s office, but can also be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website or by downloading the GeauxVote app on smartphone or mobile device.
Please contact the WBR Registrar of Voters office at (225)336-2421 for additional information.
