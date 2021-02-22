West Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Corey Caillouet Passantino announced early voting for the March 20 Special Election for U.S. Representative for the Second Congressional District will begin Saturday, March 6.
Early voting begins Saturday, March 6 and ends Saturday, March 13, excluding Sunday, March 7. Early voting will be held in the Registrar of Voters Office in the Courthouse Annex Building located at 883 7th Street, Suite A in Port Allen, from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
For more information, contact Passantino's office at 225-336-2421.
The Second Congressional District contains portions of East and West Baton Rouge Parishes along with parts of New Orleans, St. James Parish, Iberville Parish and Ascension Parish. Candidates running for office are, in order listed on the ballot:
- Chelsea Ardoin, Republican
- Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Independent
- Claston Bernard, Republican
- Troy A. Carter, Democrat
- Karen Carter Peterson, Democrat
- Gary Chambers, Jr., Democrat
- Harold John, Democrat
- J. Christopher Johnson, Democrat
- Brandon Jolicoeur, No Party
- Lloyd N. Kelly, Democrat
- "Greg" Lirette, Republican
- Mindy McConnell, Libertarian
- Desiree Ontiveros, Democrat
- Jenette M. Porter, Democrat
- Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., Republican
The winner of the Special Election will fill the seat vacated by former Congressman Cedric Richmond, who resigned in January to become Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden.
