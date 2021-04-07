West Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Corey Caillouet Passantino announces that early voting for the April 24, 2021 special general election for U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District, will be held in the Registrar of Voters Office located In the Courthouse Annex Building, 883 7th St., Suite A, Port Allen beginning on Saturday, April 10, 2021 and ending on Saturday, April 17, 2021 (excluding Sunday, April 11).
Hours for early voting Are 8:30 am until 6 pm each day.
Please contact her office at (225)336-2421 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.