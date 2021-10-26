West Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters, Corey Caillouet Passantino, announces that the previously scheduled October 9, 2021 election has been postponed until November 13, 2021 due to Hurricane Ida. Early voting begins Sat., October 30 and ends Sat., November 6 (excluding Sun., October 31). Early voting will be held in two locations: The Registrar of Voters Office Located IN THE Courthouse Annex Building, 883 7th St., Suite A, Port Allen, and a new location: 158 E. St. Francis St. in Brusly. Hours for early voting 8:30 AM until 6:00 PM each day. Please contact her office at (225)336-2421 for additional Information. West Baton Rouge Parish will only vote on Constitutional Amendments.

