West Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters, Corey C. Passantino, announces that early voting for the March 26, 2022 special primary election begins Saturday, March 12 and ends Saturday, March 19 (excluding Sunday, March 13). early voting will be held at two locations: the WBR Registrar Of Voters Office located at 883 7th St., Suite A, Port Allen, and the new Brusly early voting site located at 158 E. St. Francis St. in Brusly. hours for early voting are 8:30 am until 6:00 pm each day. please contact her office at (225) 336-2421 for additional information.
