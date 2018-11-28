Early voting for the December 8, 2018 Open/Congressional election will be held in the Registrar of Voters Office through Saturday, Dec. 1, West Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Corey Caillouet announced.
Voters parishwide will see the Secretary of State run-off between Republican Kyle Ardoin and Democrat "Gwen" Collins-Greenup. Voters in District Six will also see the run-off between incumbent Democrat Rose Roche and Democrat Chareeka Grace for the School Board seat.
Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day at the Registrar of Voters Office located at 883 7th Street, Suite A in Port Allen.
For more information contact 225-336-2421 or visit the Voter Portal on the Secretary of State website.
