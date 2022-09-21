West Baton Rouge Parish Registrar Of Voters, Corey C. Passantino, announces early voting and registration deadlines.
Early voting for the November 8, 2022 congressional/open primary election begins Tuesday, October 25, 2022 and ends Tuesday, November 1, 2022 (excluding Sunday, October 26). Early voting will be held at two locations:
● Registrar of Voters Office, 883 7th St., Suite A, Port Allen
● Brusly Utilities Office, 158 e. St. Francis St.,
Brusly
Hours for early voting 8:30 am until 6:00 pm each day.
The deadlines to register to vote or make changes to your existing registration are:
● Tues. Oct 11 - in person or by mail
● Tues. Oct 18 - online at geauxvote.com
Please contact Passantino’s office at (225)336-2421 for additional information.
