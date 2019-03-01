West Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Corey L. Caillouet announced that early voting for the March 30 Special General Election will be held in the Registrar of Voters Office located in the Courthouse Annex Building at 883 7th Street, Suite A, in Port Allen beginning Saturday, March 16 and ending Saturday, March 23.
House for early voting are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day excluding Sunday.
Please contact 225-336-2421 for additional information.
