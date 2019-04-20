The inside eastbound lane of US 190 across the Old Mississippi Rive rBridge will be closed beginning Tuesday, April 23 through Wednesday, May 1 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., DOTD announced.
On weekends the closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26 and last until 5 a.m. Monday, April 29.
This closure is for the replacement of railroad ties.
