The end of the Stay at Home mandate brought welcomed news to West Baton Rouge Parish, even though the local government did not take a big hit on sales tax revenue. It’s a small victory for restaurants that could not host dine-in customers, as well as casinos that had to lock the doors outright after March 23, Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said.
“Restaurants are excited because they can at least put a few people at tables now,” he said. “It’s great news for our parish, and I think Gov. Edwards has done a great job leading us through this pandemic.”
The shift to Phase One will also ease the burden that truck stops, hotels and other businesses felt during the forced shutdown. The Stay at Home mandate triggered fears that declining revenue of the 5-cent sales tax would severely hamper local and parish government.
It may happen in other parishes, but the WBR figures for March and April surprised Berthelot. The numbers for March dipped approximately 15 percent, but the April intake figured around $3.6 million – almost on target for what the parish received before the pandemic.
“We can live with that,” Berthelot said. “We’re fortunate and blessed with the type of businesses we have in our parish.” “With the industrial expansion we have had here over the past several years, we put some money aside, so we have a good balance,” he said. “We’re not in a bind at all.”
The ongoing industrial expansion throughout the parish has helped WBR weather the storm, along with help from the federal government in the form of stimulus checks and an additional $600 through July 31 on unemployment benefits. “They had extra money, which means a lot of them spent some of it, and that has helped, as well,” Berthelot said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.