A Street Dedication Ceremony was held September 23rd, 2014 to officially open Eddie Payne III Drive to the public. The new street in Port Allen near William and Lee Park was named after Payne in recognition of his tireless efforts to encourage and motivate area youth. Those present included guests of honor, Eddie Payne III and his wife Gail, friends, family, students from Cohn Elementary School, officials and staff from West Baton Rouge Parish and the City of Port Allen.