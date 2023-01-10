Louisiana Education Superintendent Cade Brumley is the latest state official to call for a ban on the social media application TikTok. In a memo sent to school officials Tuesday, he raised concerns with data security and student privacy.
Brumley has called on school systems to remove TikTok from publicly funded devices. He also recommended the app not be used as a means of communications for school clubs, extracurricular organizations and sports teams.
TikTok has already been given a thumbs-down on all devices managed under the state Office of Technology Services, Louisiana government’s IT department. Commissioner of Administration announced the restriction last month, with support from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin declared the Chinese-owned app off-limits in December.
