Gov. John Bel Edwards unveiled Monday will inject $500 million to funding to build a new Mississippi River Bridge.
The funding proposal marks the biggest investment yet for the project, which has been in discussion for decades.
“This is tangible funding that turn what was a dream into a reality,” Edwards said during his press conference at the State Capitol. “This is the biggest infrastructure priority in the state.”
The proposal still must gain legislative approval, but the governor’s intentions bring the biggest vote of confidence yet for the project, West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said.
“I had no idea they would commit that much money to the project,” he said. “Of course, it still must go through the legislative approval project, but we’re excited about it.”
The talk of another Mississippi River Bridge has circulated for more than 30 years, but budgetary roadblocks kept it from advancing past the discussion stage.
In the meantime, the traffic tie-ups on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge – completed in 1968 – have become among the worst in the nation.
The site selection process continues for the project. Berthelot considers the Addis area an ideal site for the project, while Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso believes the area between Plaquemine and White Castle would be most suitable.
The state’s dedication to the project will reflect a strong intent to finally bring the project to fruition, said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson said.
The amount of time required for the project work will come with what is an inevitable effect, he said.
Wilson estimates the total cost of the project would run between $800 million and $900 million in “today’s dollars.”
How long it would take to complete the projects remains the biggest question.
Wilson said he “doesn’t have a crystal ball” to determine the time frame, but the construction inflation generally runs 2.5 percent per year.
“And was pre-supply chain issue and pre-inflation,” he said. “The project will get exponentially expensive.”
But continued legwork to get the project rolling will ultimately pay off, he said.
“The federal government looks for a full commitment,” he said.
The DOTD plans to create a connector route from Interstate 10 to reroute the traffic to the new bridge, which would create a connection between La. 1 on the westside to La. 30 on the east bank.
The connector route itself will play an integral role in the project, Wilson said.
“Building a bridge without a connector route to I-10 is not the answer,” he said. “You’ve got to get to I-10 from La. 1 and I-10 from La. 30 to make it meaningful – and if we only build the bridge, we’re doing ourselves a disservice.”
He said it’s premature to estimate exactly how much more it will cost, although he expects the price tag will swell by at least $200 million.
Incoming state revenue, as well as funding mechanisms from the federal government will deliver the project said.
“You’re not just going to get a billion dollars from the federal government for just one project, so we’re going to have to use an “all the above” approach as we have done in this administration, and we would envision using that same approach to deliver those elements that are more expensive than the bridge,” Wilson said. “It makes sense to start with the bridge structure and then augment those others so we can do what we need to do to connect those roads.”
The funding also includes $500 million for construction of an Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles, which would replace a structure completed in 1952.
