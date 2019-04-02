The celebration was on the levee near Port Allen City Hall was from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Krewe of the Oaks neighborhood provided face painting, hot dogs, party snacks, petting zoo of goats and bunnies, and the opportunity to take an Easter picture.
About 2500 eggs were set for the four age groups to find, each with a "golden egg" that came with the promise of a prize. As the children scattered, four would be speedy enough to find the golden egg and sink their sweet tooth into a a chocolate bunny.
