Crews are working to clear an overturned truck at the corner of Oregon and Eighth Street, across from the WBR Fire District 1 station.
One individual was trapped in the vehicle but has been removed and is not injured, Fire Chief Tim Crockett said. Eighth Street is being temporarily blocked.
This story will be updated as more details are made available.
