Crews are working to clear an overturned vehicle at the corner of Oregon and Eighth Street, across from the WBR Fire District 1 station.
One individual was trapped in the vehicle but has been removed and is not injured, Fire Chief Tim Crockett said.
The crash occurred when one car ran the stop sign a t-boned another vehicle, causing it to turn over.
