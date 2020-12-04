Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, December 5 is Election Day.
In preparation for Saturday’s election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.
