While the U.S. Presidential election has not yet been called, unofficial results are in from the Secretary of State for local elections. The City of Port Allen mayoral and police chiefs race were nail-biters Tuesday evening as unofficial results from the Secretary of State trickled in through 9:15 p.m.
Mayor Richard Lee was elected to serve another term with 60% of the vote - 563 more votes than his opponent Jason Hammack. Incumbent Police Chief Esdron Brown will face Corey Hicks in a run-off. Hicks secured 37% of the vote and Brown trailed with 32%.
Clerice “Clo” Lacy and Bart Saia will go to a run-off for the City Council At-Large seat after ousting incumbent Carey Williams. Lacy garnered 40% of the vote. Saia trailed with 36%.
Charlene Gordon claimed the District 1 City Council seat with 58% of the vote over incumbent and long-time City Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence.
Michael Zito was voted in for another term as City Marshal with an overwhelming 68% of the vote over his opponent Dwayne Lee, Sr.
Addis and Brusly
Several incumbents return to the Brusly Town Council with the addition of Blake Tassin, who secured 18% of the vote. Returning to Town Council are Shane Andre, Joanne Bourgeois, Rusty Daigle and Don Neisler. Donald Thomas, Jr. secured just 15% of the vote, knocking him out of the race. Councilman Terry Richard did not run for another term.
Addis voters elected two new Town Councilmembers with Bliss Kelley Bernard and Ray LeJeune, Sr. capturing 15% and 14% of the vote, respectively. Incumbents Rhonda Kelley, Kevin LeBlanc and Rusty Parrish will serve another term on the Addis Town Council. Councilmen Wilson “Hook” Cazes and Tate Acosta opted out of running for another term in this election.
