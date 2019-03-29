Emergency repairs to the southbound Intracoastal Waterway Bridge are complete a week ahead of schedule, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Both southbound lanes will open for Friday afternoon traffic.
Joint repairs, which require the infamous steel plates, are still underway and nighttime lane closures on the northbound lanes will continue.
“We were able to open the bridge earlier than expected because the heat-straightening efforts effectively repaired the damaged girder, eliminating the need for grouting and additional efforts to complete the repairs, resulting in an earlier opening.” DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D said. “This incident demonstrated that our infrastructure system is only as strong as its weakest link.”
After a dump truck struck the Intracoastal on Tuesday, March 19, the southbound Intracoastal was limited t one lane for emergency repairs totalling an estimated $450,000. DOTD took several measures to ease traffic congestion resulting from the lane closure, such as monitoring traffic flow in Port Allen and adjusting signals as needed, allowing traffic on the I-10 off-ramp to have the right of way, requesting law enforcement presence at the I-10/LA 1 southbound merge, and extending the hours of the Plaquemine ferry.
“We’re going on two weeks of hell,” Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said during his report to the Council.— Bre (@BtheJournalist) March 28, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.