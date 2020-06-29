The Shell Catalysts and Technologies Port Allen Plant employees donated $2,050 to WBR Food Pantry on Monday after hearing of the crisis the food pantry was in due to the COVID pandemic. Employees held a plant-wide drive for monetary donations and is now working to get a grant from Shell to match funds raised to further assist the Food Pantry.
Employees of Shell Catalysts and Technologies plant in Port Allen donate more than $2,000 to local food bank
