Food Pantry #3.jpg

Volunteers from Food Pantry and Plant representatives at the WBR Food Pantry on Monday.

The Shell Catalysts and Technologies Port Allen Plant employees donated $2,050 to WBR Food Pantry on Monday after hearing of the crisis the food pantry was in due to the COVID pandemic. Employees held a plant-wide drive for monetary donations and is now working to get a grant from Shell to match funds raised to further assist the Food Pantry.

Food Pantry #2.jpg

Shell Operations Manager Travis Chiasson talks with Russell Daigle of the Food Pantry Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.