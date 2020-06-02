Bars, tattoo parlors, pool halls and other businesses reopen, while capacity expands to 50 percent for restaurants, churches and other establishments under eased COVID-19 restrictions that take effect Friday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will sign a proclamation Thursday that will remain in effect at least three weeks.
He announced the decision after consultation with the state Department of Health, the Office of Public Health and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
“We’re showing signs of progress,” Edwards said. “Louisiana is headed in the right direction.”
His announcement followed daily totals that showed only four deaths, the lowest figure reported since March 22.
The state also dropped from No. 2 to No. 10 in per capita cases across the nation and conducted 347,647 coronavirus tests as of May 28, ahead of the goal of 200,000 for the month.
“We still have a lot of work to do and we will continue to have restrictions in place,” Edwards said. “We’re not going to be fully back to normal for quite some time, and we’re not likely to be there until we have a vaccine, safe and mass-produced and administered to our people.”
The state found what Edwards considers the right balance between the safety of residents in a public emergency and a process for businesses to rebound after the quarantine.
Edwards made the Phase 2 announcement three weeks after the state moved past the “Stay at Home” mandate and on the heels of a letter signed by Attorney General Jeff Landry and 50 lawmakers that urged him to open all businesses. Phase 1 allowed reopening of barbershops and beauty salons, along with churches and fitness centers at a 25 percent capacity.
He urged residents – particularly those with “at-risk” conditions – to continue to self-isolate.
He also responded to critics who considered his restrictions too extreme on the state economy.
“I didn’t shut down retailers, and construction and engineering continued,” Edwards said. “Restrictions were far more extreme in other states, and they remain in effect in some states.”
