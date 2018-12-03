Authorities apprehended Michael Jones, 40, the inmate who walked off from the West Baton Rouge Parish Work Release facility when he went to put out the trash on Nov. 9.
The U.S. Marshal’s Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force apprehended Jones without incident around 1:45 p.m. on Hollywood St. in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 2.
Jones will be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive and then transferred to the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he will be booked on Simple Escape charges.
Jones was serving time for armed robbery at the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison when he escaped.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office thanked The U.S. Marshals Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Iberville Sheriff’s Sheriff’s Office and the Public for their assistance.
