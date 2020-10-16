Essential Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the grand re-opening of their in-school credit union division at Brusly High School.
Much like the new completely reinvented Brusly High campus, the student-operated branch got a similar facelift. First established in 2010, the new in-school branch, formerly known as Panther Pride Credit Union, is now known simply as Essential @ Brusly High.
The credit union is led by 2 selected BHS juniors and 2 seniors under the supervision of an Essential employee and is open Tuesdays and Thursdays during lunch.
“Having a branch located inside of the high school lets students gain hands-on experience and knowledge in regard to managing their money,” said Allison Rogers Brown, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Services.
Members receive exclusive offers throughout the year in the form of member appreciation days and raffles. In addition, Essential is proud to participate in other school functions throughout the year including football games, open house, freshman frenzy, senior day, and senior awards night where 2 qualifying seniors receive an Essential scholarship.
In addition to all the fun, Essential also offers free learning tools for all students in the form of their online learning program, Balance where students can learn about a range of financial information including student loan applications, investments, how to manage a budget and more.
Essential also offers a range of online tools fit for any on-the-go member via their mobile app.
Students can apply online at essentialfcu.org or at the conveniently close-by Plaquemine branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.