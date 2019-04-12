There will be alternating lane closures on the southbound Intracoastal Bridge beginning Friday, April 12 and ending Friday, April 19 for continued joint repairs, according to DOTD.
Work will begin each evening at 7:00 p.m. and end at 4:00 a.m. the following day.
Steel plates with rubberized mats will be used as needed
Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide; anything over, please contact the Permit office.
