Following a nationwide search, Louisiana State Police has contracted with The Bowman Group to perform a comprehensive independent external review and assessment of the policies, procedures, practices, culture, and training of the Louisiana State Police to drive organizational change and improved public safety services. The consulting services will be conducted through May of 2023 at a cost of nearly $1.5 million divided between the 2022 and 2023 fiscal year. The Bowman Group is an internationally respected organization with a proven track record of improving the operations of police departments through system assessments, policy analysis, technological evaluations, and training enhancements.
Over the last 17 months, the dedicated personnel of the Department of Public Safety have carefully evaluated and examined the agency’s processes and operational practices leading to fundamental improvements to operations, training, and administration. As the department remains committed to transformation at every level, The Bowman Group will perform a comprehensive top-to-bottom assessment and provide recommendations and insights to be shared with our personnel and the public.
The consulting team will deliver a detailed law enforcement organizational assessment to cover key operational and organizational areas to include:
· Community Policing/Engagement and Civilian Complaints
· Assessment of Agency’s Use of Force Policies, Procedures, and Protocols
· Crisis Intervention (De-Escalation)
· Fair and Impartial Policing Practices (Stops, Searches, Arrests)
· Organizational Culture, Leadership, and Professional Development
· Recruitment, Hiring, Promotion, and Retention
· Officer Wellness and Employee Assistance and Early Intervention Systems
· Training and Academy Operations
· Technology, Data Collection, and Resources
“Since accepting the position of Louisiana State Police Superintendent, I have vowed to regain the trust of our citizens, our law enforcement partners, our political leaders, and the men and women of our agency,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “Through this collaboration, we continue our commitment to the reform process as we work to build trust within our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.