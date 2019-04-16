ExxonMobil announced an expansion to its Baton Rouge operations and celebrated 110 years of business and partnerships in Louisiana with a ceremony at the Capitol Park Museum on Monday, April 15.
The new polypropylene production unit in Baton Rouge will expand production capacity along the Gulf Coast by up to 450,000 tons per year, according to ExxonMobil.
The new project is in addition to ExxonMobil’s previously announced plans to invest $20 billion to build and expand facilities in the U.S. Gulf region as part of its Growing the Gulf initiative.
Growing the Gulf projects include a new state-of-the-art aviation lubricants blending, packaging, and distribution facility in the Baton Rouge area as well as refining and chemical expansions at ExxonMobil Beaumont and Baytown facilities.
The state’s largest manufacturing employer and property taxpayer has five facilities in Louisiana, with one in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Lubricants facility in Port Allen produces vehicle oil, heavy-duty diesel oil, and aircraft lubricants.
Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, Congressman Garrett Graves and plant manager Stephen Hamilton touted ExxonMobil’s economic impact during the ceremony Monday.
The company also announced expansions to its training programs. The North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative is expected to grow from 40 graduates to 250. The company will also implement virtual reality programs designed by local IT firms in safety training.
Construction on the Baton Rouge expansion will begin in 2019, with production expected to start in 2021.
