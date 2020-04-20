Faith Street Ministries will hand out 400 plates of jambalaya and pastalaya on Saturday, April 25 - all you have to do is drive through their campus at 8035 West Catherine Street between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
"It's a large number but this is what God put on our hearts," Pastor Rickey Howell said.
Last week, the church passed out 100 lunch plates to West Baton Rouge first responders and now they are looking to share meals with families across the parish.
Meals will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Any and everyone is welcome to come and get a hot meal on Saturday, Howell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.