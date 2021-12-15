Now that the weather is cool, enjoy a day out on the trail at BREC’s Comite River Park located at 8900 Hooper Road in Baton Rouge. The Comite Park Trail winds through 100 acres of wooded area on a 5.1 mi trail. The trail is open during daylight hours every day. Well maintained restroom facilities are available on site.
While hiking is allowed, most visitors utilize this network of paths for mountain biking. Helmets are required. The trail head has repair tools for bicycles and a bicycle washing station as well. Dirt jumps and hills are maintained about halfway along the trail. Any child with interest in mountain biking or BMX riding would love this experience. I’m sure there can be exceptions, but I’d recommend for ages 8 and older due to the length of the path.
Now, I’m more of a hiker than a biker. I took to the trail on foot. What I found most impressive were the views of the river and river access. Cypress Bayou can also be seen as you wander through this metropolitan park. It would be easy to pack a lunch to be eaten at the beach along the Comite River—turning the approximate two-hour hike into a pleasant half a day venture.
One hazard of note are fast bicycles—if you are on foot, be on the look out and make yourself known. Also, because of the close proximity to the Comite River, this path is prone to flooding. Waterproof shoes are a good idea to have an enjoyable experience or waiting for a period of dry weather before attempting the path. Taking a look at the weather conditions before your outing makes this a non-issue.
This time of year, the mosquitos were not a problem, but there were many spider webs across the path early in the morning. Be on the lookout! Their hard work sprawls across the park’s narrow trail easily and frequently.
Whether exploring with a bike or on foot, the park is a unique one within Baton Rouge because of the many small hills leading up and down along the trails. The overall elevation change is not great, less than 80 ft according to All Trails App, yet the path frequently features short, challenging hills—offering a lot of exercise.
BREC’s website also announced an upcoming trail run at Comite River Park on January 22, 2022. Get more information about this park and their upcoming events at www.brec.org.
