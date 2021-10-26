Sweet Society is an Asian inspired Ice Cream Parlor tucked in The Electric Depot business park at 1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge.
The owners Kay Vong and Patrick Wong have traveled to study Asian cuisine. Patrick Wong also runs and operates the Boru Ramen Restaurant next door. An interior walkway between the businesses provides a cultural immersion experience for customers.
Golden cat figurines wave welcome to patrons and the entry way has a wall stocked full of imported sweet and savory snacks handpicked by Kay Vong to spread joy of Asian culture. Any combination would serve as an out-of-the-ordinary gift at any season. The Poppin’Cookin’ kits are especially unique, requiring a child or curious adult to mix various powders with water in molds to mimic popular dishes of Japan. It was surprising to see the imported snacks have reasonable prices, some around five dollars. “Most of my customers are high school and college students” said Vong, who made sure the imports were affordable so that demographic could enjoy them.
“We try to bring as much authenticity as we can,” said Vong of her Asian inspired treats. Taiyaki Ice cream is a staple, and the Taiyaki pockets are as well. The word Taiyaki means “fish shaped pastry.” The idea is similar to a hot pocket; however, the fillings can be savory or sweet. Vong would not let me leave her place without getting the chance to sample them all. I especially liked the cheese filled Taiyaki but for the ice cream combination I enjoyed the Taiyaki filled with custard alongside a swirl of Black Sesame and Hokkaido Milk flavored ice creams sprinkled with Oreo crumbs.
Meeting with Kay Vong was like speaking to a friend inside of their home. She joyfully shared her ideas and worldly inspirations with me while urging me to sample concoctions with southern hospitality. This is a person who puts a great deal of thought and work into her food and thoroughly enjoys exposing others to things they wouldn’t otherwise know. Her first aim seems to be spreading joy.
Sweet Society is “taking Asian flavors and mixing it with what people in Louisiana are familiar with,” said Vong, “for Instance, Ice cream is something everyone enjoys. Ice cream is an all age thing, young children to people in their 80s enjoy it.” Flavors of ice cream are on rotation and some popular offerings from past and present include: Ube which is a sweet purple yam, Black Sesame, Sweet Read bean or Azuki flavor, Pandan which has a sweet earthy flavor combined with some coconut to enhance the green leaf’s flavor, Hokkaido Milk which is one of the most popular flavors and is comparable to sweet milk, and sometimes a vegan Dole Whip Pineapple flavor is offered. Flavors are on rotation every couple of weeks.
Not only does Sweet Society offer an assortment of Asian flavored ice cream and Bingsu shaved ice desserts, but they have many beverages as well. Milk teas and fresh fruit teas are among the offerings here. I had their Cosmic Sonic Lemonade, which was refreshing, tart and slightly sweet. It is made in house with muddled strawberries, fresh lemonade, and butterfly tea which is non-caffeinated. The tea is normally blue in color until it’s added to the acidic lemon mixture, which turns it purple. The drink was beautiful as well as tasty.
Co-Owner Vong wishes to feature multiple countries’ influences throughout the shop. Born in upstate New York with Chinese and Vietnamese heritage she ultimately allowed her love for Korean and Japanese movies open her to the food scene of the Asian continent. Her parents also provided some influence, “My mother and father have both been in the restaurant business for over 30 years. I was in the marketing industry, but I came back to the restaurant world.” Baton Rouge should be thankful she did. Check it out for yourself! They are open 12-9 Tuesday-Sunday and extend business hours until 9:30 P.M. on Fridays and Saturdays. Sweet Society is closed Mondays.
Follow Kay Vong’s innovative offerings on Instagram @sweetsocietyBR.
