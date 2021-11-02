Urban South Brewery’s Who Dat golden ale is now bringing more than its crisp flavor to Louisiana. As October ended, the New Orleans based brewery reported it raised $7,500 through the Urban South Coastal Harmony Fund. One dollar from each six-pack purchase and a percentage of sales from bars who serve the Who Dat golden ale go to the relief effort.
New Orleans’ largest craft brewery is helping those in Louisiana recover from Hurricane Ida. The fund was revamped in September this year shortly after the storm hit. In addition, the funds will also support coastal restoration and efforts to curb climate change. At this time, proceeds are being donated to the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and Second Harvest Food Bank according to Urban South.
Kyle Huling, Co-Founder of the brewery stated, “Living in harmony with the sea is a way of life here in the Gulf South, but recently the balance has been thrown. We understand that rebuilding is a long-term process, and our goal is to raise $50,000 to help those impacted in our community in a substantial way.” The company has pledged this goal and aims to meet it by the end of 2021.
Traveling to the brewery located at 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans takes under two hours from Port Allen. Visiting on Halloween weekend was a pleasure, the brewery’s large warehouse setting with vibrantly colored picnic tables transports you into 90’s pop culture. Bright pink, orange, white and teal cover nearly every surface inside and out. More picnic tables are lined outside the building where dogs are welcome. Daddy Hot Bird food truck was parked on site to feed the masses fried shrimp, chicken and sliders.
Ordering beer at the long teal counter feels more like grabbing a treat from the snack bar after laser tag than walking up to a typical bar. The menu is digital and the swag is everywhere. The employees were helpful and made suggestions, keeping their cool even with a large crowd.
I was first introduced to Urban South’s beer during a celebration of the Spanish Town parade in Baton Rouge during Mardi Gras 2020. There it seemed everyone was guzzling Paradise Park—and not just for the flamingos. This American Lager style is still one of my favorites.
This visit I tried Who Dat (of course), Straight Fire, Rocket Pop Gose, and my new love, Throwback Vibes. Throwback Vibes is an IPA style beer yet has a clean finish. The Who Dat was super light and slightly citrusy.
However, you need not drive all the way to New Orleans to enjoy offerings or choose a beer that gives back.
Urban South’s Coastal Harmony Fund’s goal is tracked on their website and allows customers to find the ale nearby. Benedetto’s Market, Hubbens, Walmart Supercenter, and Walk-ons are all listed as retailers of Urban South’s Who Dat beer in West Baton Rouge.
Visit: urbansouthbrewery.com/coastal-harmony for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.