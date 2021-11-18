Civil Axe Throwing located at 3001 Government Street in Unit 2b, offers patrons a unique experience within Baton Rouge. The company is a franchise based out of Alabama and began four years ago, while the location in Baton Rouge celebrates three years of business in December.
All ages 10 years old and above can participate with a signed waiver.
Manager Christopher Bonin spoke on the accessibility of the sport, “When it comes to ball sports, it takes a lot of natural talent sometimes and that can take the fun out of it. With axe throwing, the amount of people who have done it before or regularly are very limited, so most people who come in have never done it before and all start off on a clean slate.”
The nature of the sport allows for a pretty even competition among friends. Bonin added, “It doesn’t take too much to get pretty good at it. Everyone finds their groove and has a lot fun with it—that’s one of my favorite things about it [axe throwing].”
Inside, there are lanes for throwing. At the Baton Rouge location there are three lanes that have two targets and two lanes with three targets for larger groups. An “axe”pert helps you by explaining correct form and holds for the two types of axes that are provided. Important notes prior to visiting: cash is not accepted as payment (only cards) and close toed shoes are required. There are some nonalcoholic cold drinks for sale from a cooler, but outside food and beverages are allowed, including beer and wine.
Axes are hurled at a wall mounted target, not unlike a dart board, where the bull’s eye is worth five points and less points are given for outer parts of the circle. Small green markers, called “clutches” are mounted and are a challenging targets as well; they’re worth 7 points a hit.
During the fall on Football game days, if a person hits a green clutch, they tag themselves on social media #gamedayclutch to be entered in a drawing for use of the Civil Axe Throwing Truck at your home on a designated day.
My “axe”pert, Madison Elliott, showed me the correct holds for a two-handed and single-handed grip. There was definitely a learning curve and the experience is something between bowling and a shooting range. If you enjoy those activities and a challenge, this would be a great activity to try. I would rate the difficulty as medium. However, with only a half hour rental for 15 bucks, I managed to stick once with the two-handed axe, which was really rewarding.
Elliott said she sees a lot of repeat customers and the location hosts many team building events both on and off site, especially holiday parties at this time of the year. Elliott said, “It’s a super fun environment. I enjoy coaching and getting to know people from around here. My favorite is teaching kids to throw—they’re adorable.”
Benefits of trying the sport include an emotional release as well, “Throwing axes relieves a lot of stress,” says Elliott.
Hours of operation are Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., Saturdays from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. and Sundays 3 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. This location is closed Mondays.
To follow Civil Axe on social media for upcoming events and information find them on Facebook or @civilaxethrowingbatonrouge on Instagram or visit www.civilaxethrowing.com
