Within the city limits of Baton Rouge, there is a site with a tradition of sky gazing and a few professional grade telescopes to observe the night sky. The Highland Road Park Observatory at 13800 Highland Road hosts daytime and evening events throughout the year. The Observatory is a collaboration among BREC (East Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation), LSU (Louisiana State University), and BRAS (Baton Rouge Astronomical Society). The Baton Rouge Astronomical Society is celebrating their 40th anniversary next month. A few held a viewing for the 1986 pass of Halley’s comet on the site, prior to the observatory’s existence.
While the spot is not absent of light pollution for viewing stars with the naked eye, the park’s event Saturday evening featured a Celestron Nextar 8 SE telescope set up outside where visitors could view Saturn, Jupiter, the Andromeda Galaxy and other celestial items of interest in the sky during that time. Saturn’s rings were clear and the whole planet appeared bright yellow, nearly white, due to light reflections from other stars. Jupiter’s prominent band could be seen with the telescope as well.
Since light limits viewing, visitors are asked to cut headlights after turning into the parking lot. No bright lights are allowed, such as flashlights or phones, but the observatory has red lights to lead people from the parking lot to the field and observatory building. The red glow adds to the overall experience as eyes gently adjust to the dark.
Inside the circular building adorned with glow-in-the dark signs, observatory manager Chris Kersey welcomed guests, provided viewing tips and discussed upcoming events. Binoculars can be borrowed for no cost and a State ID card. In addition to housing the largest professional telescope, the center has displays, diagrams, models and maps of planets to depict surfaces as studied by astronomers. Televisions loop informational programing about space exploration of NASA. Kersey confirmed two upcoming dates when the 20 OGS telescope will have an operator for a public viewing event: Saturday, November 27 and Friday, December 17.
Jacob DesRoches operated the telescope for attendees. DesRoches has been around the observatory since his youth. DesRoches was the first child to complete all levels of the observatory’s science academy; he earned the Galactic Plaque—its highest honor. Since his program completion, less than sixty others have achieved this status.
DesRoches was knowledgeable and enthusiastic about showing visitors the night sky up close. Most memorable from my experience was viewing the Ring Nebula. The Ring Nebula looked like a ring of smoke and is the dust from a dying star in the case of Messier 57. At the center and not quite visible is a white dwarf, which, per DesRoches, will age into a red dwarf, then brown, and finally a black dwarf as the surface of the star cools and dies.
Visitors are also welcomed to bring camping chairs or blankets to view on the grass during events. A blanket was a good choice for me to sit and take it all in as DesRoches led new arrivals through a visual exploration of the night sky.
Many of the observatory’s events are free and for all ages. Every weekend in November has a night viewing event.
Visit their website for program and event information: www.bro.lsu.edu
Free Upcoming viewing events include:
Friday, Nov 12 - Twilight viewing from 4:45 P.M. to 6:45 P.M (all ages)
Saturday Nov 13 - Solar Viewing from Noon - 2 P.M. (all ages)
Thursday Nov 18 - Partial Lunar Eclipse 11 P.M. - 5 A.M. (all ages)
Saturday Nov 27 - Plus Night- physical demonstrations and game 7 P.M. - 10 P.M. (ages 6+)
Monday Dec 13 - Geminid Meteor Shower 9 P.M. - 1 A.M. (all ages)
Friday Dec 17 - BRAS 40 Anniversary - 6 P.M.- 10 P.M. (all ages)
