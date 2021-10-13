Are you looking for something unique to do for the Halloween weekend? This is an outdoor event and a safer way to do something while trying to social distance.
The tour will begin at the front gate of the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church Cemetery. This historic graveyard dates back into the 1800’s and possibly earlier. In it rests many of the prominent citizens of the city of Donaldsonville. The cemetery serves as a resting place for members of Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Smoke Bend. A number of Donaldsonville’s former residents will be portrayed. This event is planned just before All Saints Day on October 30, 2021. It will be held immediately following the 4:00 pm vigil mass and will be getting dark. Tour will begin at the main gate of the cemetery on 716 Mississippi Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346-2630. Please bring your flashlights! Tour groups will leave every 15 to 20 minutes in groups of 20.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ascension of our Lord Church Office or by contacting Margaret Canella at chicknft@cox.net. The price of admission is $20.00. Payments can be made by cash, checks or VENMO. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
Purpose:
1. To fund the preservation of the Joseph and Anne Bujol Landry tomb and as funds permit, the many other deteriorated tombs in the Ascension of Our Lord Cemetery in Donaldsonville, La. The Joseph Landry Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Learn more at www.landryfoundation.com
2. To promote awareness of Donaldsonville’s rich and diverse family heritage
3. To increase tourism footprint and thus bring business to local businesses
The Joseph Landry Foundation was formed in 2008 by heirs of Joseph Landry and Anne Bujol.
