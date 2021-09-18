West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office’s Maj. Zach Simmers reported a shooting at 1:45 A.M. Saturday in the Raxx Bar parking lot, located off of HWY 190 in Erwinville, which resulted in one death.
“The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.” Simmers said.
The WBR Sheriff’s office has a suspect, but the suspect is not in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
“It is a tragedy,” Simmers said.
