The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has charged Gage Thibeaux, 23, with second degree murder of his girlfriend's infant, who went into cardiac arrest at a motel off of La. 415 yesterday afternoon.
The child's mother has been charged with principal to manslaughter for failing to alert authorities.
The six-month girl old suffered from third-degree burns to 30-39% of her body according to West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office Chief Investigator Yancy Guerin. The child was also "severely malnourished," weighing only eight pounds.
Felony Prosecutor Tony Clayton said he believes evidence shows the child was tortured and murdered. Clayton said the case has been "gut-wrenching."
This is an ongoing investigation.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article named Thibeaux as the child's father. This story has been updated.
