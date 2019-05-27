Father's Haircuts is bringing back the Saturday morning tradition of a father and son haircut with its first location in Port Allen.
The barber shop opened Friday, May 24 with customers waiting for doors to open.
"We saw a need for a barber shop to cater to men," manager Staci Owens said.
The barber shop, located in front of the Wal-Mart on La. Hwy. 1 offers hot shave, styling, cuts, waxing and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.