The three municipalities in West Baton Rouge Parish are among the 290 statewide that will receive a share of the $315 million in coronavirus relief aid.
The funds will be allocated through the American Rescue Plan to help them respond to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency and support economic recovery.
Municipalities have targeted upgrades in infrastructure as the prioritized use of the funds, but guidance as not yet been released by the federal government.
As part of the program, Addis – which will become a city as a result as a result of surpassing the 5,000 mark for population over the last 10 years – will receive $2,300,851.59. The payments will be made in two increments of $1,l50,425.80.
The City of Port Allen, with a population of 4,743, will receive $1,754, 209.79. The funds will come in two increments of $877,104.90.
The Town of Brusly, with a population of 2,617, will receive $967,903.64. in two payments of $483,951.83.
The American Rescue Plan provided vital aid for communities large and small across Louisiana that are still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will work at the state level to support these communities,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This funding will provide a much-needed economic boost to Louisiana, and I am deeply grateful to the Congress and to President Biden’s administration for continuing to support state and local government during this unprecedented recovery.”
The funding is divided among the 290 municipalities and localities in Louisiana that did not get direct allocations in the American Rescue Plan, because of their size. Larger communities, including Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, Slidell, St. Tammany Parish and Thibodaux, are not funded through this program. Funding is allocated based on a community’s population and will be delivered in two allocations of funding – one in June 2021 and one in June 2022, or possibly later. The program is administered by Louisiana’s Division of Administration in compliance with federal guidance.
