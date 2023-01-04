A federal grant will pay for the design and construction of new ferries for commuters in Cameron and Plaquemines Parish, but it will be at least a couple of years before the replacements are in service.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation will cover the cost of design and construction of the new ferries.
A new ferry will replace the M/V Cameron II, which has capacity for 50 vehicles. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 with an estimated completion of mid-2025. Currently, Cameron’s ferry service across the Calcasieu River ship channel is closed while its mooring vessel is in dry dock to undergo repairs that are expected to take a few months, according to DOTD.
Construction of the the new Plaquemines ferry, which the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District maintains, is expected to begin summer 2024 and completed early 2027. The current Plaquemines ferry that crosses the Mississippi River has a 35-car capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.