One more extension has been granted for residents to complete the 2020 Census.
The Census Bureau announced last week that it will extend the deadline until Oct. 31. It marked the second extension in two weeks.
“We are excited that many more people now have time to complete their census form, if they have not done so already,” Gov. John Bel Edwards. “It’s very important that everyone in every household be counted, from the youngest to the oldest. This opportunity only comes once every 10 years. Louisiana is currently lagging behind the rest of the country in our participation rate, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars to improve our communities.
‘The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as health care, education and roads,” he said. “Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”
West Baton Rouge’s self-response rate is 62.9.
The self-response percentages in neighboring parishes are: Ascension, 66.8; East Baton Rouge, 63.2; Iberville, 59.2; Assumption, 52.9 and Pointe Coupee, 49.4.
The self-response rate in Louisiana trickled upward to 60 percent, but it remains among the lowest in the nation. Only Maine and Alaska trail the Pelican State.
